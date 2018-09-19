Bills' Phillip Gaines: Nursing elbow injury
Gaines (elbow) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Gaines suffered a dislocated elbow in Sunday's loss to the Chargers. Such injuries can take multiple weeks to recover, but the depleted Buffalo secondary is relying on Gaines to serve as a starter as soon as he's able to play, following the retirement of Vontae Davis. It remains to be seen whether Gaines will suit up against the Vikings on Sunday.
