Gaines (elbow) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Gaines suffered a dislocated elbow in Sunday's loss to the Chargers. Such injuries can take multiple weeks to recover, but the depleted Buffalo secondary is relying on Gaines to serve as a starter as soon as he's able to play, following the retirement of Vontae Davis. It remains to be seen whether Gaines will suit up against the Vikings on Sunday.

More News
Our Latest Stories