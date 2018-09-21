Gaines (elbow) practiced on a limited basis for the third straight day Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Minnesota, the Bills' official site reports.

Since it's the elbow and not his legs, it seems like Gaines as a decent chance of gutting it out in Week 3. If he's healthy enough, he's the best bet to start at corner opposite Tre'Davious White after Vontae Davis quit the team at halftime last week.