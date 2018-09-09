Bills' Phillip Gaines: Starting opportunity
With Vontae Davis inactive for the season opener, Gaines will get the start at cornerback opposite Tre'Davious White, Joe Buscaglia of WKBW.com reports.
Davis may not be that far off, but he's still getting up to speed from November surgery and frankly struggled throughout the preseason, so Gaines will see starting reps for Week 1 at least. He may be in on a decent amount of plays, as teams tend to shy away from the talented White.
