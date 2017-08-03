Brown missed Thursday's practice due to an illness, Vic Carucci of Buffalo News reports.

Brown's illness doesn't figure to keep him sidelined for an extended period of time, but it's a small bump in the road on his quest for first-team reps at wide receiver. He'll continue to battle against Andre Holmes and Zay Jones for targets behind Sammy Watkins (foot) upon his eventual return to the practice field.

