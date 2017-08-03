Bills' Philly Brown: Misses practice Thursday
Brown missed Thursday's practice due to an illness, Vic Carucci of Buffalo News reports.
Brown's illness doesn't figure to keep him sidelined for an extended period of time, but it's a small bump in the road on his quest for first-team reps at wide receiver. He'll continue to battle against Andre Holmes and Zay Jones for targets behind Sammy Watkins (foot) upon his eventual return to the practice field.
