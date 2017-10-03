Brown signed with the Bills on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Brown spent training camp with the Bills before being released prior to the start of the regular season, but with Jordan Matthews (thumb) set to miss at least a month, the team will bring Brown back to help with their depth at wide receiver. Rookie Zay Jones and Andre Holmes are set to lead the unit in Matthews' absence, however, so Brown will likely play a minor role during his time with the team.