Bills' Philly Brown: Signs with Bills
Brown signed with the Bills on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Brown spent training camp with the Bills before being released prior to the start of the regular season, but with Jordan Matthews (thumb) set to miss at least a month, the team will bring Brown back to help with their depth at wide receiver. Rookie Zay Jones and Andre Holmes are set to lead the unit in Matthews' absence, however, so Brown will likely play a minor role during his time with the team.
More News
-
Podcast: Waiver wire backs
Running backs galore on the Waiver Wire this week! Find out who we’re prioritizing for Week...
-
Week 5 Trade Chart
Go ahead and pick up some fresh talent off waivers, but dealmaking is the real resource to...
-
What you missed: Trubisky to start
Chris Towers catches you up on a big news day around the NFL, starting with a breakdown of...
-
Déjà vu: Carr, Mariota go down Sunday
With Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota both going down with injuries Sunday, Chris Towers takes...
-
Watson top 10? Done Dolphins?
Deshaun Watson and Cam Newton were amazing in Week 4, find out if you should count on them...
-
Week 5 early waivers
Get ready for a busy week of waiver-wire transactions as big-time contributors from Week 4...