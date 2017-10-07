Bills' Philly Brown: Waived by Bills
Brown was waived by the Bills on Saturday, James Palmer of the NFL Network reports.
The Bills signed Brown earlier in the week to help boost their wide receiver depth with Jordan Matthews sidelined for a month, but it appears they are more concerned with their defensive backfield, as they have signed cornerback Greg Mabin in a corresponding move. There are now just four healthy receivers on the team's roster heading into Sunday's matchup against the Bengals, though the team has options from its practice squad it will probably use.
