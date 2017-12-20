Brown recorded 10 tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's win over the Dolphins.

Brown saw a season-high 75 defensive snaps and made the most of his opportunities, reaching a double-digit tackle count for the first time since Week 11. His season total now jumps to 117 (66 solo), which is the eighth-highest total in the league.

