Bills' Preston Brown: 10 tackles in win
Brown recorded 10 tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's win over the Dolphins.
Brown saw a season-high 75 defensive snaps and made the most of his opportunities, reaching a double-digit tackle count for the first time since Week 11. His season total now jumps to 117 (66 solo), which is the eighth-highest total in the league.
