Bills' Preston Brown: Competition bowing out
Brown's teammate Reggie Ragland lined up with the third-team defense Tuesday, the Bills' final practice before Thursday's preseason opener, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.
The veteran Brown has easily performed better than the high-upside Ragland throughout training camp, and barring injury he's going to be the team's starting middle linebacker come Week 1. If he stays on the field all season, we'd be shocked if Brown didn't accrue triple-digit tackles, especially playing in a Sean McDermott/Leslie Frazier defense that's been known to produce big tackle numbers from the middle.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Check out our 12-team standard draft
Ready to draft? Check out how the CBS Sports staff's just-completed 12-team standard mock draft...
-
Cooks is worth the pick
Brandin Cooks is off to a hot start in camp with the Patriots, but it's his skill set, history,...
-
Looking back at Hard Knocks
Tampa Bay is the latest team on HBO's Hard Knocks, and the Buccaneers have plenty of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Wait on quarterback?
The Fantasy Football Today Podcast crews begins its position previews with quarterback. Find...
-
Believe It or Not 2.0
Teams are releasing their first depth chart of the season, but Heath Cummings says you shouldn't...
-
How early is too early in 2QB?
As expected, the top quarterbacks went early in our CBS Sports staff 2-QB mock draft, but not...