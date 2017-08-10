Brown's teammate Reggie Ragland lined up with the third-team defense Tuesday, the Bills' final practice before Thursday's preseason opener, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.

The veteran Brown has easily performed better than the high-upside Ragland throughout training camp, and barring injury he's going to be the team's starting middle linebacker come Week 1. If he stays on the field all season, we'd be shocked if Brown didn't accrue triple-digit tackles, especially playing in a Sean McDermott/Leslie Frazier defense that's been known to produce big tackle numbers from the middle.