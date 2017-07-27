Bills' Preston Brown: Job battle ahead
Brown began the team's first training camp practice as the starting middle linebacker while Reggie Ragland ran with the second team, Joe Buscaglia of 7 ABC Buffalo reports.
Brown is the incumbent starter from the Rex Ryan regime and is steady and experienced, while Ragland has more athletic ability and better upside. He's also never played an NFL regular-season down yet, so we'll give Brown the nod for now. The current thought is that the loser of this battle will still see the field plenty, just more as an outside linebacker.
