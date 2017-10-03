Bills' Preston Brown: Leads in tackles for second straight week
Brown recorded a team-high 10 tackles (five solo) against the Falcons on Sunday.
This is Brown's second straight 10-tackle week, and with fellow linebacker Ramon Humber (thumb) doubtful for Week 5, this kind of production is expected to be continued against the Bengals.
