Bills' Preston Brown: Leads league in tackles
Brown finished tops in the league with 144 tackles while adding three passes defensed and playing a career-high 1,098 defensive snaps.
Officially, Brown tied with Cleveland's Joe Schobert and Green Bay's Blake Martinez in terms of the tackle total. Brown almost never accrues meaningful numbers in other areas, as his career high in sacks is one (2016 season) and interceptions is two (2015). However, he's as steady as they come in the tackle world, with 109 or better in all four of his NFL seasons. Brown is about to be an unrestricted free agent, and even though he lacks elite speed or athleticism, coach Sean McDermott loves this type of player. It'd be a bit of a shock if the Bills let him get away.
