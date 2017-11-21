Brown led the Bills in tackles with 13 (11 solo) Sunday in a loss to the Chargers.

It was the fourth time Brown has reached double-digit tackles this season. The 25-year-old has yet to record a sack this season, but his activity in the tackle department keeps him a consistent IDP performer. He saw 69 defensive snaps (93.0 percent) in the contest.

