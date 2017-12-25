Bills' Preston Brown: Racks up 14 tackles Sunday
Brown tallied 14 tackles (nine solo) in Sunday's 37-16 loss to the Patriots.
The total marked his season high. The four-year veteran is now just eight tackles shy of his career high of 139 that he set last year as the Bills head into a Week 17 matchup with Miami.
