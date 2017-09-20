Bills' Preston Brown: Slow start to season
Brown posted seven tackles and no other counting stats in Sunday's loss to the Panthers.
Brown played all 69 defensive snaps and even put in some overtime with five special teams plays. While the seven-tackle output was better than his poor Week 1 showing of just three tackles, Brown is starting to get behind his usual 120-ish tackle pace. That can change quickly, however, especially as Brown gets his sea legs under him with Sean McDermott's new defense.
