Bills' Preston Brown: Starting MLB
Brown has essentially locked down the starting middle linebacker job for the season, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
The Bills only had one other guy with a conceivable shot to compete in Reggie Ragland, but that never came close to materializing, as Brown has a much better grasp of the pro game and the 4-3 defense new coach Sean McDermott will be installing. Brown has put up 109 or more tackles in all three of his NFL seasons -- there seems little reason (other than injury) that this wouldn't happen again.
More News
-
Picking No. 1 in standard
In our updated pick-by-pick series, Jamey Eisenberg shows you what to do when picking No. 1...
-
Picking No. 2 in standard
Picking in Round 1 is easy -- it's the picks after that in the No. 2 draft slot that makes...
-
Picking No. 3 in standard
Heath Cummings discusses building your team from the No. 3 pick and ranking Julio Jones over...
-
Picking No. 4 in standard
Drafting Ezekiel Elliott in Round 2 is a risk given his suspension, but it could pay huge dividends,...
-
Picking No. 5 in standard
No DJ? No Le'Veon? No AB? No Julio? No problem -- Dave Richard sticks with Odell Beckham as...
-
Picking No. 6 in standard
Heath Cummings discusses drafting from the sixth spot in the draft and how Carson Palmer is...