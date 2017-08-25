Brown has essentially locked down the starting middle linebacker job for the season, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

The Bills only had one other guy with a conceivable shot to compete in Reggie Ragland, but that never came close to materializing, as Brown has a much better grasp of the pro game and the 4-3 defense new coach Sean McDermott will be installing. Brown has put up 109 or more tackles in all three of his NFL seasons -- there seems little reason (other than injury) that this wouldn't happen again.