Bills' Preston Brown: Strong case for starting job
Brown has taken nearly all the starting reps at middle linebacker thus far in camp while his competition, Reggie Ragland, continues to run with the second team at multiple spots, Chris Brown of BuffaloBills.com reports.
There's still plenty of camp and preseason left, but what was thought to be a toss-up job battle just a few months ago has been quickly wrestled by Brown's steady hands. Considering he's put up 368 tackles over his first three NFL seasons, he's one to tab in IDP leagues after you get past the top linebackers.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
2 ET: 14-team standard mock draft
Follow along LIVE with each pick from our CBS Sports staff as we take part in a 14-team standard...
-
Podcast: Rating Luck, McCaffrey?
Reacting to the latest news including concerning Andrew Luck quotes and glowing Christian McCaffrey...
-
Running through Seahawks options
There's a competition in Seattle for the starting running back job, a job that the Seahawks...
-
Brown, Palmer key for Cards
Carson Palmer and John Brown had down years in 2016, but both look ready to bounce back in...
-
Gurley and who else for the Rams?
The Rams have a slew of young receivers, a pair of young tight ends and a second-year quarterback....
-
Hyde's status looms over 49ers
There was a lot of buzz about Carlos Hyde and his fit in Kyle Shanahan's offense this offseason....