Brown has taken nearly all the starting reps at middle linebacker thus far in camp while his competition, Reggie Ragland, continues to run with the second team at multiple spots, Chris Brown of BuffaloBills.com reports.

There's still plenty of camp and preseason left, but what was thought to be a toss-up job battle just a few months ago has been quickly wrestled by Brown's steady hands. Considering he's put up 368 tackles over his first three NFL seasons, he's one to tab in IDP leagues after you get past the top linebackers.