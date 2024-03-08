The Bills re-signed Morris on a one-year deal Friday.

The 25-year-old tight end will remain in Buffalo after spending the first two years of his career with the Bills. Morris has appeared in 19 games over the past two seasons, logging 10 catches for 210 yards and 2 touchdowns while also contributing on special teams. The Bowling Green product likely isn't guaranteed a roster spot, but he's expected to compete for another depth/special teams role throughout the offseason.