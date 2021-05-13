Morris has signed as an undrafted free agent, the Bills' official site reports.
Morris is big and athletic and started for three years at Bowling Green, catching 125 passes in his four-year career while reeling in 13 touchdowns. He likely wasn't drafted due to the lack of top competition faced in college, plus he isn't considered nimble in tight spaces. He's also not considered a top blocker, though he does have experience in that department and isn't known as a strict pass catcher. Morris, like any UDFA, will have his work cut out for him to make the team, but the Bills -- without top talent at the tight end position -- offer as good an opportunity as any.