Morris secured his lone target for a 15-yard touchdown in Sunday's 14-9 win over the Giants.

Morris' 15-yard touchdown grab was his first reception of the 2023 campaign. The second-year tight end found himself in the No. 2 role behind Dawson Knox with Dalton Kincaid (concussion) inactive for the contest. Morris played 30 percent of Buffalo's offensive snaps, his highest share of the season. The 24-year-old veteran's touchdown ultimately earned the Bills the win in what was a surprisingly low-scoring day for the offense. Going forward, Morris' limited usage and Kincaid's eventual return make him extremely difficult to trust for fantasy purposes. The Bills will visit the Patriots in Week 7.