Morris started at tight end and played 36 of the Bills' 56 offensive snaps in Sunday's 38-3 win over the Steelers, finishing with three receptions for 39 yards on five targets.

Even though Buffalo was down multiple complementary pieces in its passing attack with all of Jamison Crowder (ankle), Isaiah McKenzie (concussion), Jake Kumerow (ankle) and Dawson Knox (foot) sidelined Sunday, players like Morris, Khalil Shakir and Isaiah Hodgins shined in their most extensive NFL action to date. While filling in for Knox, Morris handily outpaced backup Tommy Sweeney (22 snaps) in field time and played a part in quarterback Josh Allen amassing 348 passing yards by halftime. Though Morris will move back into a more muted role if Knox is ready to go for a much-anticipated Week 6 showdown with Kansas City, the second-year player out of Bowling Green will be someone to consider as a streaming option if Knox should miss time at any point.