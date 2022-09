Morris (hamstring) is questionable for Thursday's season opener against the Rams, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Morris returned to practice on a limited basis Wednesday for the first time this week, giving himself a shot at playing in the season opener. The second-year tight end was elevated to the active roster for one game last year but is still looking to make his NFL debut. If available, he'll serve as a depth piece behind Dawson Knox and Tommy Sweeney.