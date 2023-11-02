Morris (ankle) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

Morris was able to log a limited session Wednesday, and the fact that he upgraded to a full participant in Thursday's practice bodes well for his chances to suit up against the Bengals in Week 9. He's missed the last two games after sustaining an ankle injury in Week 6 against the Giants and his return would help bolster the Bills' depth at tight end with Dawson Knox (wrist) set to miss the next three games while on IR.