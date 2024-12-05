Morris (shoulder/groin) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice session.

Morris was estimated as a limited participant during Wednesday's walkthrough, and the 25-year-old tight end remained restricted during Thursday's practice. He would be able to avoid an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Rams if he is able to log a full practice Friday. Morris caught his lone target for 14 yards while playing 38 snaps (23 on offense, 15 on special teams) during the Bills' Week 13 win over the 49ers. Morris has seen a significant uptick in offensive snaps over the Bills' last three games due to Dalton Kincaid (knee) being sidelined.