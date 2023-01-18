Morris played 22 of the Bills' 72 snaps on offense and hauled in his lone target for a 12-yard gain in Sunday's 34-31 win over the Dolphins in the wild-card round.

Morris' reception came on the first snap of a five-play scoring drive late in the third quarter that culminated in a Gabe Davis touchdown reception to push Buffalo's lead to 10 points. As per usual, Morris played second fiddle to starting tight end Dawson Knox (61 snaps, 3-20-1 receiving line on five targets), and the two are likely to maintain a significant gap in playing time so long as Knox is healthy for the duration of Buffalo's playoff run.