Morris finished the 2024 regular season with five catches on eight targets for 36 yards and a touchdown over 16 games.

For the third straight season to begin his career, Morris saw more work on special teams than on offense, though he did log over one-third of Buffalo's offensive snaps in four of the team's final eight regular-season contests. His role diminished again in the playoffs, however, as Morris recorded just 12 offensive snaps without any targets over three games. Morris is now slated to be a restricted free agent, and if he's back with the Bills, he'll likely continue to have a minor role on offense given that both Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox are in line to head the team's tight end corps again in 2025.