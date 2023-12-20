Morris went without a target while playing 18 of 68 snaps on offense in Sunday's 31-10 win over the Cowboys.
Morris hasn't drawn a target since Week 11 and will likely continue to handle a muted role on offense as Buffalo's No. 3 tight end while both Dalton Kincaid (shoulder) and Dawson Knox are available.
