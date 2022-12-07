site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bills' Quintin Morris: Not listed on injury report
Dec 7, 2022
Morris isn't listed on Wednesday's injury report.
Morris was ruled inactive for last Thursday's win over the Patriots due to an illness, but he's had plenty of time to recover and should be good to go for Sunday's matchup against the Jets. Across 10 appearances, Morris has caught seven of 10 targets for 70 yards.
