Morris hauled in his lone reception for a six-yard gain in Monday's 41-7 win over the Titans.

The second-year player out of Bowling Green missed the Bills' season-opening win over the Rams with a hamstring injury, but Morris served as the No. 2 tight end behind Dawson Knox in Week 2 while Tommy Sweeney was a healthy inactive. Though Morris ended up playing 28 of the Bills' 68 offensive snaps (41 percent), expect the usage gap between him and Knox (47 snaps, 69 percent) to remain wider in more competitive contests. Morris remains an intriguing prospect, but not one who will warrant much attention so long as Knox is available.