Morris' teammate Dawson Knox will miss Sunday's game against the Steelers due to a foot injury.
With the starter out of action, this leaves Morris and Tommy Sweeney to handle the majority of the tight-end duties for the Bills in Week 5. Morris saw 24 percent of the offensive snaps in Week 4, while Sweeney hasn't played since Week 1, so it'll be interesting to see if the former gets a few extra looks in the passing game against the Steelers. Morris has been active for three games this season with a collective 3-28-0 line on four targets.
