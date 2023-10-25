Morris (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Buccaneers.
With Dawson Knox (wrist) also sidelined, Dalton Kincaid is the lone healthy tight end on the Bills' 53-man roster at the moment, though Joel Wilson will presumably be elevated from the practice squad ahead of Thursday's game. Morris' next chance to see game action will arrive Nov. 5 against the Bengals.
