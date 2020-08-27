Jefferson (foot) participated in Wednesday's practice, Mark Gaughan of The Buffalo News reports.
Jefferson dealt with foot soreness last week, but it looks like the depth defensive tackle has already managed to return to full health. He could be a significant rotational player for the Bills' defensive front.
