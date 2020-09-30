Jefferson (foot) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice.
This news is a bit concerning since Jefferson underwent surgery in January to repair a Jones fracture in his foot, although there's no indication that his current injury is related. It's something to keep an eye on, though, as Jefferson has started and played at least 63 percent of snaps in every game this season.
