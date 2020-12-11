Jefferson (hip) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against Pittsburgh.
Jefferson has trended in the right direction all week, upgrading to a full practice Friday after a limited session Thursday and no practice Wednesday. His upward trend culminated in the defensive lineman's removal from the injury report ahead of this high-profile matchup between likely playoff-bound opponents.
