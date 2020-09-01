Jefferson missed Monday's practice session due to illness, Jourdon LaBarber of the Bills' official site reports.
While the illness is not thought to be COVID-19 related, Jefferson has already missed a short amount of time with a foot injury. With no preseason games with his new teammates, it would help if he can finish the last couple weeks of practices on a healthy run.
