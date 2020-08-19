Jefferson(foot) did not practice Wednesday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Coach Sean McDermott labeled the injury as "soreness," so it sounds like it's something that might be on the mild side and not keep Buffalo's new interior lineman out of action too long.
More News
-
Bills' Quinton Jefferson: Joining loaded defensive front•
-
Seahawks' Quinton Jefferson: Heading out East•
-
Seahawks' Quinton Jefferson: Faces eight-week recovery•
-
Seahawks' Quinton Jefferson: Requires foot surgery•
-
Seahawks' Quinton Jefferson: Breaks foot in season-ending loss•
-
Seahawks' Quinton Jefferson: Injures foot in playoff game•