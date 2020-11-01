Jefferson (knee) is active for Sunday's game versus the Patriots.
Jefferson practiced fully Friday and avoided a setback over the weekend, so he'll suit up for Sunday's divisional clash. The 27-year-old could start at defensive tackle because Vernon Butler (groin) is inactive. Jefferson has played at least 50 percent of the defensive snaps in six games this season, but he doesn't carry much IDP value with just 15 tackles, a sack and a pass breakup through seven games.
