Jefferson (knee) practiced fully Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots.
This is a big improvement from Thursday, when Jefferson was unable to practice at all, though sometimes these things are by design for Sean McDermott's veteran players. Assuming Jefferson can go Sunday, he could be in line for some extra work if fellow defensive tackle Vernon Butler (groin) is unable to go.
More News
-
Bills' Quinton Jefferson: Ready for Week 4•
-
Bills' Quinton Jefferson: Bothered by foot injury•
-
Bills' Quinton Jefferson: Ready for Sunday's contest•
-
Bills' Quinton Jefferson: Misses Monday's practice•
-
Bills' Quinton Jefferson: Back practicing•
-
Bills' Quinton Jefferson: Misses Wednesday's practice•