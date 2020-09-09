Jefferson (illness) wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report and is expected to play in Sunday's game versus the Jets.

Jefferson underwent surgery in January to repair a Jones fracture, and he wasn't healthy entering camp. Once he shook that off, Jefferson fell ill. However, he appears back at full health heading into his first season with the Bills. The team has a loaded defensive front, but Jefferson could be in line for a decent workload anyway since he can play both defensive end and defensive tackle.