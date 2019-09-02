Spain (ankle) is back at practice Monday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

This will be Spain's first practice since getting injured in the third preseason game. With Mitch Morse returning, it also means the Bills will have a healthy starting line for Sunday's opener at the Jets, though it's worth noting the starting five has barely played together as one unit due to a myriad of injuries all summer.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week