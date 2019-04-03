Spain agreed Wednesday with the Bills on a one-year contract, Joe Buscaglia of WKBW.com reports.

The Bills have opted for quantity over quality while rebuilding their offensive line, forgoing the top of the free-agent market to sign a slew of lower-ceiling players with experience as starters. The 330-pound Spain fits the mold, with 48 starts in 50 games over the past four seasons for the Titans. He should compete for a starting job in Buffalo.

