Bills' Quinton Spain: Joins O-line overhaul in Buffalo
Spain is signing a one-year contract with the Bills, Joe Buscaglia of WKBW.com reports.
The Bills have opted for quantity over quality while rebuilding their offensive line, forgoing the top of the market to sign a slew of players with experience as starters. The 330-pound Spain fits the mold, with 48 starts in 50 games over the past four seasons for the Titans. He should compete for a starting job in Buffalo.
