Bills' Quinton Spain: Limited Tuesday
Spain (thumb) was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice, Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo reports.
Spain, who will compete for one of the starting guard spots this summer, was ruled out indefinitely after undergoing thumb surgery a couple weeks ago, but he is back Tuesday doing limited work with a non-contact jersey. He will likely be eased back into taking contact as mandatory minicamp approaches.
