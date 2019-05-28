Bills' Quinton Spain: Out indefinitely
Spain underwent thumb surgery last week and has no timetable for a return, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Spain suffered a thumb injury in OTAs last week and underwent the procedure shortly after. The specifics of the injury are unknown, so it's tough to gage how long of an absence he could be facing.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, 2019 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Cooper 'main vein' of Dallas pass attack
Amari Cooper's Fantasy value improved after being traded to the Cowboys last season. Jamey...
-
What to know from rookie camps
How much can you take away from non-contact rookie minicamps? You make the call on some of...
-
Five underrated rookies for 2019
Jamey Eisenberg has five under-the-radar rookies who could make an impact in re-draft leagues...
-
14-team mock: Making sacrifices
In our latest non-PPR mock draft, Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the challenge of trying to fill...
-
Best Ball ADP Review
Heath Cummings takes a look at best-ball ADP since the NFL draft and comes up with some of...