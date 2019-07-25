Spain, who missed some time with a thumb injury during spring work, was practicing with the top unit during the first day of training camp Thursday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Spain was signed as a free agent this offseason after starting 48 of 50 games during his last stint with Tennessee, though the two starting guard jobs are up for grabs for the Bills. Spain being healthy to start training camp bodes well for his chances.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • ezekiel-elliott-1400.jpg

    Picking No. 3 in PPR

    The No. 3 pick offers the security of knowing you'll get a stud running back, but it's not...

  • NFL: Miami Dolphins at Carolina Panthers

    Picking No. 4 in PPR

    Picking fourth is an enviable spot in 2019, as you can sit back and nab whichever elite running...

  • davante-adams-1400.jpg

    Picking No. 5 in PPR

    After the top four running backs come off the board, the No. 5 overall pick presents arguably...