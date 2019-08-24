Bills' Quinton Spain: Spotted in walking boot
Spain was seen leaving the Bills' locker room after Friday's preseason game against the Lions with crutches and a walking boot, Jason Wolf of The Tennessean reports.
It's unclear as to when Spain suffered the injury, but this is a bad sign for Buffalo's projected starting left guard. He'll likely undergo further testing before the team announces a diagnosis.
