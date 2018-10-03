Bills' Rafael Bush: Day-to-day with shoulder issue
Bush will not take part in Wednesday's practice and is considered day-to-day due to a shoulder injury, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.
Bush still has a couple of days to ramp up his participation in practice and the day-to-day tag suggests that could be a possibility. If he's able to go, Bush should see a good number of snaps again Sunday, having collected 23 tackles (16 solo) through the first four games this season.
