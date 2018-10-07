Bush (shoulder) will not play in Sunday's game against the Titans, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Bush would have had a chance to start due to Micah Hyde being out with a groin injury, but was never able to practice himself this week and will join Hyde on the inactive list. The Bills will have to roll with rookie Siran Neal or former practice squad member Dean Marlowe as a replacement starter against Marcus Mariota and the Titans.