Bills' Rafael Bush: Opts for retirement
Bush has decided to retire from football, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
The veteran actually had a decent shot at making the team after doing a nice job as a depth signee in 2018, but he also had no chance of starting and the Bills have plenty of young guys to take his place, while a new veteran immediately enters the fold as the team signed Kurt Coleman on Friday. Bush has played in the league since 2011 and put together a nice career after going undrafted in 2010.
