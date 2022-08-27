Blackshear carried the ball 13 times for a team-leading 47 yards in Friday's preseason loss to the Panthers.
The 3.6 YPC isn't great, but Blackshear had a nice preseason after being an undrafted free agent signing out of Virginia Tech. The Bills don't have room for six running backs on the final roster, and that's likely where Blackshear sits considering Taiwan Jones will probably make the team as a special teams ace. You can bet the Bills will try to stash Blackshear on the practice squad if the cuts go as planned.