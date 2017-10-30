Humber, who has missed the last three games following thumb surgery, was able to return to practice on a limited basis Monday, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

Rookie Matt Milano has exceeded everyone's expectations subbing for Humber, but coach Sean McDermott says the job belongs to Humber once he's ready to return. There's an extra hurdle this week in that the Bills play Thursday at the Jets, so Humber only has a few days to prove his readiness.